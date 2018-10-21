Call for signage at Kerry piers and harbours about safety while fishing

There’s a call for signage to be erected at all piers and harbours in Kerry about safety while fishing.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Moriarty raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

She made the call in light of the recent tragedy off Coonana Pier in South Kerry, where three Latvian men lost their lives while fishing.





The Waterville councillor wants Kerry County Council to design and erect signage urging people to have safety gear on board and to have an emergency plan in place.