Call for seal cull in west Kerry

A group of inshore fishermen in west Kerry are calling for an immediate cull of seals in the area around the Blasket Islands.

They claim the damage being done to fish stocks and their fishing gear is unsustainable.

The call was made at a recent meeting in Dingle, which was attended by a number of Kerry politicians.

Grey and common seals are protected under the EU Habitats Directive; populations of both species have increased in recent years.

The Blaskets are a Special Area of Conservation for seals.