Call for school bus monitors to ensure health and safety of pupils

There’s a call for monitors to travel on school buses to ensure the health and safety of pupils.

That’s the view of Noel Keenan from Listowel, who’s President of the ETBsNPA – the Education and Training Board Schools’ National Parents’ Association; he’s also a vice-president of the National Parents’ Council Post-Primary.

He was speaking ahead of the return to school in the coming weeks.

Noel Keenan met with Education Minister Joe McHugh and Department of Education officials last week to voice parents’ concerns.

He believes there are many issues when it comes to school buses; he says bus drivers can only do so much and a second adult could take up that role to ensure pupil’s safety.