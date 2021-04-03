Call for safety barrier along Killarney road next to the River Flesk

A safety barrier is urgently needed on the Ballycasheen Road in Killarney to stop cars going into the River Flesk.

That’s according to councillor Donal Grady who said the area across from Bowler’s Garage is highly dangerous.

Councillor Grady told a recent Killarney MD meeting that flooding on the River Flesk could also potentially take away half the road there and he called for a retaining wall to be built.

Council officials said they will investigate if measures are needed to protect the general public.