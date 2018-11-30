Call for review of how violence against women is treated in the courts

There’s a call for a review of how violence against women is treated in the courts, in the wake of the sentencing of Tralee woman Nicola Collins’ killer.

Cathal O’Sullivan was yesterday jailed for life for the murder of the 38-year-old mother of three in Cork last year.

The Charleville native was previously given a suspended sentence for a serious assault on another woman.





Mairead Fernane, who knew Nicola Collins and her family, says we need to look at how violence against women is dealt with in the courts.