Call for revamp of home care support following issues in Tralee

SIPTU is calling for a revamp of the system of home care support assistance in Tralee.

This follows claims from service users that there were several issues over the Christmas period; the HSE denies this.

The HSE Home Support Service, formerly called the Home Help Service or Home Care Package Scheme, aims to support older people remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

It provides support for everyday tasks including getting in and out of bed, dressing and undressing, and personal care such as showering and shaving.

SIPTU Industrial Organiser Ted Kenny is calling for a revamp of the system after service users in Tralee claimed there were problems with the service they got over Christmas.

The union says there are two separate areas covering the county town – Tralee North and South, and that when there’s a deficit in one area and a surplus in another, staff aren’t allow to transfer over.

Ted Kenny says this system can’t continue.

The HSE says the claims by SIPTU are incorrect, and that no one was without cover unless they requested the service temporarily cease for the Christmas period.

Meanwhile Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Moriarty says she was also contacted by constituents making the same complaints; she’s to raise the issue at a meeting of the Southern Committee of the Regional Health Forum on January 30th.