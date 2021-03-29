Call for more respite beds in Kerry

A councillor says the HSE needs to make more respite beds available in Kerry.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Foley claims there are just nine respite beds available in the whole county, two of which are in the Listowel area, where he represents.

He says there are 60 convalescence beds in the county.

Councillor Foley says the allocation is not adequate for the size of Kerry and he is asking the HSE to consider the former Oaklands Nursing Home in Listowel as a suitable facility for respite.

He says a number of people who care for family members with Alzheimers can’t get respite in Kerry and have had to access services in Limerick.