Call for residents in Caherciveen Direct Provision Centre to be tested following outbreak of COVID-19

A Kerry councillor has called for all residents of a direct provision centre in Caherciveen to be tested for COVID-19.

Cllr Michael Cahill said that the confirmation that 4 asylum seekers at the Skellig Star Hotel centre tested positive for COVID – 19 shows their transfer to Caherciveen was handled badly by the Department of Justice.

150 people were moved to Caherciveen in recent weeks.

Cllr Cahill said that he was extremely concerned for the health and safety of the Skellig Star Hotel residents, and the residents of Caherciveen and South Kerry.

He said he believed all residents of the hotel should be tested immediately for COVID-19 and that HIQA and the HSE need to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

It’s believed the four residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have been transferred to Cork.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae says he has been given a commitment that the testing will take place.