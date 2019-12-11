Call for rent pressure zones in Kerry

There’s a call for rent pressure zones to be implemented in Kerry.

That’s according to Pat Casey, a Fianna Fáil spokesperson on housing, who was speaking after TDs last night debated Sinn Féin’s bill to freeze rents, which Fianna Fáil is expected to support.

If passed, it’ll mean a three-year freeze on rents nationwide and will also see renters receive a tax credit worth one month’s rent.

Currently rent in areas all over the country are monitored every three months by the Residential Tenancies Board.

If an area is found to have rents increasing at excessive rates, the government can deem it a rent pressure zone.

Minister Pat Casey says towns in Kerry need to be deemed rent pressure zones.