Call for religious order which sold Whitefield Farm to make donation to St Mary of the Angels

There’s a call for the religious order which sold Whitefield Farm in Beaufort to make a donation to

St Mary of the Angels.

The Beaufort farm was donated by Denis and Mary Doyle in the 1960s to the Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood, who built and operated St Mary of the Angels for over 30 years.

It was sold at auction yesterday for almost €2 million; the proceeds will provide for healthcare costs for its nuns, according to the order.





The residential home for people with intellectual disabilities is not affected by the sale.

Chair of St Mary of the Angels Parents’ and Relatives’ Association Jack Fitzpatrick says they are constantly fundraising to make improvements to the residential home.

He is hoping the religious order will now make a sizeable contribution to help with such improvements.