Call to reduce financial support for regional airports, including Kerry Airport

There’s a call for reduced financial support for the regional Irish airports, including Kerry Airport.

Dublin Airport Authority and Shannon Group, which operate Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports, claim the state’s financial assistance to four regional airports needs to be reduced.

They say it’s in order to comply with the government’s National Aviation Policy (NAP) to phase out funding expenditure at unviable airports by 2024, according to the Irish Independent.

Nearly €24m was provided to Kerry, Donegal, Ireland West Airport Knock and Waterford between 2015 and 2018 under different funding schemes.

An additional €30m was provided to airlines for operating essential services to Kerry and Donegal under a Public Service Obligation (PSO) scheme.