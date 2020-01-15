There’s a call for proper policing of marine Special Areas of Conservation.

That’s according to Irish Wildlife Trust Campaigns Officer, Padraic Fogarty, who’s critical of continued pair trawling in Kenmare Bay and other coastal areas.

Pair trawling is a fishing practice involving two boats dragging a single large net with small meshing between them.

It targets sprat, which goes on to be processed into fish meal; sprat is a small fish which forms large shoals and is food for larger fish.

Padraic Fogarty says while the practice of pair trawling isn’t illegal and being phased out over the next two years, it’s damaging the marine environment, and proper policing of inshore fishing is needed.