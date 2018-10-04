Call for professional historian to oversee Kerry’s commemoration of Civil War

A lecturer in Irish history will tell a Killarney conference it’s imperative that Kerry plays a leading role in Ireland’s official civil war commemorations.

Dr Richard McElligott who lectures in modern Irish history in UCD will speak at the Storied Kerry/ Ciarraí Scéalach conference which will take place on October 27th.

The event, which is being held at St Oliver’s National School, will celebrate the county’s history, landscape and culture as well as other aspects of life in the Kingdom.





Dr McElligott will say that Kerry needs to appoint a professional historian to oversee Kerry’s commemorations of events that took place between 1919 and 1923.