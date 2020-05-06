Call for private sector student nurses and carers to be paid rates similar to HSE carers

A Kerry County Councillor says that student nurses and carers employed by private sector nursing homes should be on similar rates of pay to HSE carers.

Fianna Fail councillor John Francis Flynn says many carers in private nursing homes are on minimum wage.

He says as frontline workers, they should receive a wage equivalent to their HSE counterparts of 13 euro 50 to 14 euro an hour.

Cllr Flynn believes student nurses also deserve a higher rate of pay as COVID-19 frontline staff.

He says students have complained about being under pressure to meet assignment deadlines for college.

He’s calling on third-level institutions to extend deadlines.