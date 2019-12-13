Call to phase out Direct Provision

There’s a call for the government to phase out Direct Provision and provide own door accommodation.

That’s according to Kenmare woman, Dr Ellen Crushell, who’s Dean of Paediatrics at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.

This comes following the publication of a report from the college, which states that the government needs to radically overhaul Direct Provision because of the harm it’s doing to children’s health.

Dr Crushell says the mental health of children living in Direct Provision is suffering, and will manifest when they’re older.