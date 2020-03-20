There’s a call for NCT tests to be stopped.

That’s according to Deputy Alan Kelly, who was speaking after people contacted Radio Kerry with concerns about bringing their car for the National Car Test due to coronavirus.

These people are in the at-risk categories, and although the operators of the NCT have a phone number available for people to call, the listeners were unable to get through to cancel their tests as the line was busy.

Labour TD, Alan Kelly says as well as closing all NCT centres, he believes utility companies need to step up to the mark.