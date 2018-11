There’s a call for a national forum on access to mountains.

That’s according to Roger Garland of Keep Ireland Open; it’s a voluntary organisation campaigning for the right to responsible access to the Irish countryside.

He was speaking after the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks Mountain Access Forum announced a code of practice for all groups of 10 or more climbing the range.





Mr Garland says a national indemnity scheme has been held up for years and needs to be rectified.