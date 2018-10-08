Call for morning sickness drug to be available under Medical Card and DPS schemes

A Kerry TD is calling for a morning sickness drug to be made available under the Medical Card and Drugs Payment schemes.

Fianna Fáil Deputy John Brassil wants Cariban, a drug used for treating excessive morning sickness in pregnant women, to be accessible under the schemes.

He says a course of the drug over a pregnancy can cost up to €2,500.





Deputy Brassil recently raised the issue with the Tánaiste, as he’s been contacted by a number of pregnant women who have to bear the high cost themselves.

He’s confident the government will take the concerns on board and cover the cost of the medication.