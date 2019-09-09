Call for Listowel’s GoSafe Ireland not to be awarded any more government contracts

There’s a call for the Listowel-headquartered GoSafe Ireland not to be awarded any more government contracts if they won’t agree to deal with trade unions.

That’s according to SIPTU Organiser, Brendan Carr, who’s representing staff at GoSafe Ireland, which operates speed camera vans on behalf of the State; SIPTU members have voted for industrial action.

Brendan Carr says GoSafe is refusing to implement a Labour Court recommendation, which confirms SIPTU have the sole right to negotiate with management on behalf of its members.

He says it’s unacceptable, and is calling for no more Government contracts to be issued to the company or to any other that refuses to engage with the State’s industrial relations bodies.

Brendan Carr says SIPTU members in GoSafe Ireland have a number of issues including health and safety, and terms and conditions of employment, which they’ve tried to resolve though the Workplace Relations Commission and Labour Court.

He says they’re ready for industrial action soon, up to and including striking.