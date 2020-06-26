There’s a call for Kerry’s walkways to be developed and linked, with a trail going from Kerry to Donegal.

That’s according to the new Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District, Cllr Michael Foley, who says he wants to focus on tourism during his term.

The Fine Gael Cllr admits he’s taking over at difficult time, with Kerry’s economy set to lose €40 million this year due to COVID-19.

He believes the development of outdoor amenities such as the Listowel greenway are important, and would like to see a walking trail incorporating the North Kerry Way and Shannon Way, with a trail linking Kerry up to Donegal.

Cllr Michael Foley, who’s from Ballylongford, voted against the Programme for Government after the proposed Shannon LNG terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank was removed from the document.

The Fine Gael councillor says people in North Kerry are sick of listening to hot air.