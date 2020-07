There’s a call for Kerry County Council to develop an apprenticeship programme.

Cllr Jim Finucane says having apprentices in carpentry, plumbing, and other housing related disciplines would result in a quicker turnaround of council owned houses, as well as helping young people to get trained.

He raised the issue at the Tralee Municipal District meeting, when it was revealed in the housing report that there were over 800 requests for repairs in the MD since January.