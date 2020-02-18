Call for IDA to clarify status of Tralee Advanced Technology Building

The IDA is being called on to clarify what’s happening with their Advanced Technology Building in Tralee.

Plans to establish a €2 million specialised packaging and supply centre at the purpose built IDA facility have been delayed.

Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane brought an emergency motion before the Kerry County Council monthly meeting on the matter.

IDA Ireland, the agency charged with attracting foreign investment, developed the multi-million-euro advanced technology building at the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee; it was completed in March 2017 and had been idle since.

In December 2018, UK based company Central Pharma announced it was establishing a €2 million specialised packaging and supply centre in the IDA facility.

This was expected to create 150 jobs over five years.

Last month, IDA Ireland said it’s been informed by Central Pharma that its plans for Tralee have been delayed.

He’s seeking definitive clarification from the IDA on whether the project is going ahead.

Labour Cllr and Tralee Municipal District Mayor, Terry O’Brien says it’s very disappointing that nothing has happened.

He wants the IDA to come to a Tralee MD meeting and explain what’s happening with the project.