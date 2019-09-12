Call for HSE to immediately provide staff for suspended DEXA scan service at UHK

There’s a call for the HSE to immediately provide staff for a suspended scanning service at University Hospital Kerry.

The DEXA scanner has been lying idle for two years, as there are no radiographers to operate it.

In 2016 and 2017, almost 500 (202 in 2016 and 290 in 2017) DEXA scans were carried out at University Hospital Kerry, before an increasing shortage of radiographers resulted in the suspension of the service in late 2017.

Last August the HSE stated there were 317 people on the waiting list for a DEXA scan at UHK; they say there are now over 800 patients.

€110,000 was fundraised for the purchase of the machine for UHK.

Last month, the HSE refused a Freedom of Information request by Radio Kerry News to release correspondence around the scanner.

Cllr Norma Foley raised the issue at the Tralee Municipal District meeting, saying the suspension of the service is a disgrace and a disservice to the people of Kerry.

She asked Tralee MD to call on the HSE and management of UHK to immediately supply staff for the machine to be operational.