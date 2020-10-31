Call for historical importance of site to be recognised ahead of Siege of Tralee 100th anniversary

There’s a call for the historical importance of a Tralee site to be recognised ahead of the approaching 100th anniversary of the Siege of Tralee.

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris has raised the issue about the site across from Austin Stack Park, at the junction of Boherbee and John Joe Sheehy Road.

It was previously the subject of controversy, having fallen into a derelict state some years ago, and being deemed an eyesore at the entrance to Tralee.

This site was since bought by a developer, who according to Cllr Ferris wants to acknowledge its history.

This site across from Austin Stack Park contains the standing walls of the original athletics grounds, which were built in the late 19th century.

There’s also the original gatehouse of the entrance gates, and one half of the entrance wall is still standing.

That athletics grounds hosted All Ireland semi-finals, and was also used as a training base for the old IRA during the Siege of Tralee and the Civil War; this November marks the 100th anniversary of the Siege.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris says the current owners of the site made several attempts to develop it.

They had plans for a small structure for a business – Enterprise Car Hire, but also included murals, a plaque, and a small park area to recognise its history.

She says these plans weren’t deemed appropriate as the zoning of the site requires a landmark development.

Cllr Ferris says putting another set of high-rise offices there isn’t feasible, and what was put forward recognises its heritage, but also keeps a business in Tralee.