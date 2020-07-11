Call for funding for Renard Pier not within Department of the Marine’s remit

A request for funding to extend a south Kerry pier doesn’t fall under the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s remit.

That’s according to former Minister Michael Creed, who was recently responding to a question from Kerry Deputy and Minister for Education Norma Foley on an allocation for Renard Pier in Cahersiveen.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley asked the then-Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed if funding would be made available to extend Renard Pier, Cahersiveen.

She believes an extension of at least 30 metres is needed to allow bigger and deeper trawlers to land their catches.

In his response, Minister Creed said Renard Pier is owned by Kerry County Council and responsibility for its maintenance and development rests with the council in the first instance, and then its parent department, now the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage.

He said, however, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine can provide limited funding to help local authorities carry out small scale projects on piers, harbours and slipways, under the annual Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme.

Since 2014, the Department has provided funding to the value of €335,235 to Kerry County Council for development and maintenance works at Renard Pier.

The department didn’t receive an application for Renard Pier under this year’s programme.