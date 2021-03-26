Call for full enquiry into information gathering on children with autism

The Catholic Secondary School Parents’ Association is calling for a full enquiry into the gathering of information by the Department of Health on children with autism.

It follows an RTE Investigates report showing dossiers were maintained on children with autism and their families who were involved in legal actions against the state.

The Department of Health says it would not knowingly allow any breaches of doctor-patient confidentiality but added it is normal practice for defendants to share information to help in the management of certain High Court courts taken against the state.

PRO of the CSSPA, Don Myers, from Castlemaine, says he accompanied a whistleblower in January 2020 to a meeting with officials in the Department of Education to highlight abuse of resource hours for special education.

However, Mr Myers says no progress has been made on this issue yet either.