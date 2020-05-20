Call for flexibility in Government’s roadmap for reopening society and business

There should be flexibility applied to the Government’s roadmap for reopening society and business.

That’s according to professor of international finance and commodities at Trinity College Dublin, Brian Lucey.

Ireland’s hospitality sector is due to reopen in phase four of the roadmap, on July 20th.

Mr Lucey says our tourism industry is vital, adding we must be mindful that other countries in Europe are reopening their hospitality sectors well before July.

He says if businesses prove they can meet health and safety requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19, then they should be allowed to reopen earlier: