Call for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to prioritise Shannon LNG in government talks

A North Kerry councillor has written to all Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs appealing for them to prioritise the Shannon LNG project in government formation talks.

The liquefied natural gas terminal is earmarked for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank, and is included on the EU’s Projects of Common Interest (PCI) list.

Environmentalists are against the terminal as they claim it will use fracked US gas.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Foley, who’s from Ballylongford, has written all Fine Gael and Fianna Fail TDs asking for the Shannon LNG project to be a priority in any government formation talks.

The multi-million euro development was first proposed for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank in 2006 but has been beset by delays; it’s expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and 50 permanent jobs.

Cllr Foley says the LNG project would be a huge boost to the economy in North Kerry and provide essential employment.

The Fine Gael cllr says natural gas plays a vital role in Ireland’s energy mix and economic progress, saying it accounted for an average of 49% of the fuel used in electricity generation over the past five years.

He adds that Ireland’s reliance on imported gas will increase with the anticipated decline of gas supply from the Corrib gas field, resulting in an increase in demand, highlighting the importance of the importation of Liquefied Natural Gas for the proposed Shannon LNG project.