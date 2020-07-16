Call for delegation to travel to Irish Water to raise Listowel water mains issue

A Listowel councillor is calling for a delegation to travel to Irish Water to appeal for funding for a town centre water mains.

The 50-year-old asbestos cement pipe on Upper Church Street, Listowel had three breaks in it last year and two in the first half of this year, resulting in outages for customers.

Despite this, Irish Water previously said the project isn’t on its priority planned works list for 2020.

The agency also said it couldn’t send a representative to meet Listowel councillors on this issue, but Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton now wants a delegation to travel to Irish Water, to impress upon them the seriousness of the situation.

Council management have been in contact with Irish Water again and hope to get agreement from the agency for a representative to attend a council meeting.