A Kerry County Councillor wants a dedicated remembrance park to be developed to honour everyone who’s passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says it’s fitting those who passed away are remembered, as funerals in their traditional form were unable to take place.

He is proposing that a park, where the bereaved can honour and remember their loved ones is developed in an area of Killarney House and Garden’s in the National Park.