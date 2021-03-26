Michael O’Regan brings us this week’s Call from the Dáil
Kerry financial expert seeking meeting with Ulster Bank CEO on outstanding cases
A Kerry financial expert says he will be seeking a meeting with the CEO of Ulster Bank in a bid to get outstanding issues...
Dingle Peninsula has the highest rate of COVID-19 in Kerry
The Dingle Peninsula has the highest rate of COVID-19 in Kerry.This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number...
Tralee woman diagnosed with Stage Four cancer feels let down by the system
A woman who was diagnosed with Stage Four cancer after struggling to a get an appointment due to COVID-19, says she feels, 'very badly...
The Kerry man who survived the Battle of Waterloo – March 26th, 2021
Kerry man Maurice Shea, was the last survivor of the Battle of Waterloo. After returning home, he would be forced to emigrate during Black...
Call from the Dáil – March 26th, 2021
Michael O’Regan brings us this week’s Call from the Dáil
Reaction to Ulster Bank’s record fine – March 26th, 2021
The Central Bank fined Ulster Bank Ireland almost €38m for regulatory breaches in its handling of its tracker mortgage customers. The fine is the...