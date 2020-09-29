Call for council to work with RNLI to find solution to traffic congestion on Fenit pier

There’s a call for Kerry County Council to work with Fenit RNLI to find a solution to traffic congestion on Fenit pier.

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris raised the issue at the council’s monthly meeting, saying there are only double yellow lines half way down the pier, and cars are parking on them.

She said cars parking both sides of the pier stops two-way traffic, and this had had a knock-on effect for Fenit RNLI volunteers trying to get to the lifeboat in an emergency.

Cllr Ferris said a delay of a few minutes can be the difference between life and death to a person being rescued.