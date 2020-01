Kerry County Council needs to create incentives to get business back into Tralee town centre.

That’s according to Der O’Sullivan of the Mall Tavern Tralee, who also operates a shop in Killarney.

He says 15 businesses have closed in Tralee town centre since last July and more are imminent.

He believes the pedestrianisation of the Mall has damaged business, and says the council needs to develop innovative ways to revitalise the town centre.