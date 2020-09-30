Call for colleges to organise student events that adhere to COVID regulations

There’s a call for colleges to organise events for young people that adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

This would lessen the likelihood of events, such as the one in the Spanish Arch in Galway, where hundreds of students gathered Monday night, from occurring again.

That’s according to emergency medicine consultant based in Cork, Chris Luke, who was speaking in a personal capacity.

Dr Chris Luke is also questioning why there are no restrictions on off-licences since the public health emergency, adding the issue of below-cost selling of alcohol needs to be dealt with.