Call for bollards in Killarney to be removed

A councillor says Kerry County Council needs to remove bollards in Killarney immediately and go back to the drawing board.

As part of the council’s Safe Streets initiative, bollards have been erected in towns to ensure people can adhere to social distancing on narrow footpaths by allowing them to walk on the road.

Previously, the Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell said she was satisfied at the level of consultation with councillors through the Municipal Districts.

Independent Cllr Donal Grady says the bollards have ruined Killarney and turned it into a slow-moving car park.

He told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today that councillors had no say in how this plan was delivered: