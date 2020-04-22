Call for better communication around direct provision centres

The Migrants and Refuge Rights Centre (NASC) says the Department of Justice needs to be better at engaging with communities around direct provision centres.

It follows reports that four residents at a newly opened centre at the former Skellig Star Hotel in Caherciveen have tested positive for COVID-19.

There’s has been criticism of the Department of Justice for a lack of clarity on the issue.

CEO of the Migrants and Refuge Rights Centre (NASC), Fiona Finn says the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the fault lines in the direct provision system and the unsuitability of housing people in large congregated settings.

However, she accepts that improvements have been made in centres to deal with COVID-19: