Call for ban or strict limit on election posters

A Kerry county councillor is calling for a ban or strict limit on election posters.

Fianna Fail’s Mikey Sheehy made the call at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council says current legislation allows for the erection of election posters and specifies where they can be hung and when they must be removed.

It says any agreement on banning posters would have to be done on a voluntary basis by candidates; the council says it has no powers to enforce such a ban.

The matter was also raised at the Environment Strategic Policy Committee meeting and is due to be revisited.