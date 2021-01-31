Call for artists to transform derelict and vacant sites in Castleisland and West Kerry

There has been a call for artists to be allowed transform derelict and vacant sites throughout Castleisland and West Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandan Fitzgerald asked Kerry County Council to develop a scheme where the façades of derelict buildings are revitalised by local artists.

The council says, while its preference is for the reuse of a property, its arts service will, on a case-by-case basis, consider ring-fencing funding for artists to creatively transform a number of buildings.

This will only follow on from engagement with the building owner.

Councillor Fitzgerald says there are wonderful artists across the county, many of whom would be able to recreate paintings of well-known Kerry characters and sportspeople.