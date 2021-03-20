Call for allotment for growing food for residents of Killarney

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr Michael Gleeson (Kerry Independent Alliance) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

A Killarney councillor has called for an allotment area for growing food to be made available to residents of the town.

At a recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District, Councillor Michael Gleeson said there’s a growing realisation of the health and environmental values of growing one’s own food.

However, Kerry County Council said it does not have a suitable site in its ownership.

The council said it will examine any proposal from a group of individuals or a community group who come together with a plan for developing such a scheme.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR