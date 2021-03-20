Call for allotment for growing food for residents of Killarney

A Killarney councillor has called for an allotment area for growing food to be made available to residents of the town.

At a recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District, Councillor Michael Gleeson said there’s a growing realisation of the health and environmental values of growing one’s own food.

However, Kerry County Council said it does not have a suitable site in its ownership.

The council said it will examine any proposal from a group of individuals or a community group who come together with a plan for developing such a scheme.