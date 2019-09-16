Oil spill from Lidl on Castlemaine road to Blennerville
Gardai in Tralee are advising motorists of a serious oil spill on the road between Ballymullen Roundabout, near Lidl on the Castlemaine road, and...
Glenbeigh team take runner-up spot at National Bowls Competition
The Glenbeigh Bowls Club are celebrating as they claimed the runners-up spot at a national competition.Sixty teams from around Ireland tool part in Active...
Tralee man who punched a woman in the head receives five-month prison sentence
A Tralee man who punched a woman in the head has received a five-month prison sentence.27-year-old Killian O'Neill of 53 Stacks Villas, Tralee was...
Seven Days – September 15th
Kerrywide – September 15th
Horizons – September 15th
