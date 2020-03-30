Seven new cases of coronavirus in Kerry
There are seven new cases of coronavirus in Kerry, bringing the total to 60.That's according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance...
Gardai say anyone caught spitting on members of the force or healthcare workers will...
Kerry Gardai say anyone who spits on a member of the force or healthcare workers will be arrested and brought before the courts.There’s been...
Killorglin woman makes face masks for the Red Cross
A Killorglin woman who is self isolating has volunteered to put her time to use to make face masks to donate to the Red...