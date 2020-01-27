Kerry County Council apologises for burial error
Kerry County Council has apologised to two families after a burial took place in the wrong grave.In recent days, the council carried out an...
Decision on South Kerry Greenway expected in March
A decision on the South Kerry Greenway is expected in March.An Bord Pleanála held a four-week oral hearing into the proposed greenway during October...
Warning to motorists as Kerry drivers have their number plates cloned
Motorists have been warned to be careful of the photos they display on trading websites, after a number of Kerry people have had their...
Concern Over ATM Sell Off – January 27th, 2020
AIB and Bank of Ireland plan to sell off over 1,000 ATMs to a private company.