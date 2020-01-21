Close to 11,000 patients waiting for appointments at UHK
There are close to 11,000 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry.That's according to figures from the National Treatment...
25 patients on trolleys at UHK today
There are 25 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there’s a total...
St Joseph’s Ballybunion Victorious In All Ireland Schools U16C Girls Final
St Joseph's, Ballybunion have won the All Ireland Schools U16C Cup Final.They've beaten St.Nathy's College from Roscommon 37-31.Ballybunion coach Gavin Daly
The Great Blasket Job Rush – January 21st, 2020
Over 24 thousand applications and counting - that’s the number of people who want to work on the Great Blasket island. Billy O’Connor and...
Clifford Abú: David to lead Kerry in 2020 – January 21st, 2020
The 20-year-old – who turns 21 tomorrow – will captain the Kerry Senior Footballers in 2020. Mike Cahalane, chair of Coiste na nÓg with...
Tánaiste on Fine Gael’s Rating in the Polls – January 21st, 2020
The deputy leader of Fine Gael, Simon Coveney, spoke to Jerry.