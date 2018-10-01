Cahersiveen woman tells of her encounter with victims of Coonanna Pier drowning hours before their death

A Cahersiveen woman has told of her encounter with victims of the Coonanna Pier drowning hours before their death.

Noreen O’Neill met the three Latvian men before 8.30 yesterday morning at Coonanna Pier before they set out on the fishing trip.

The men were aged 57, 38 and 30; two of them had been living in Killarney and one in Tralee, and they were regular visitors to the area.





Debris believed to be from the boat was found earlier today by the RNLI and is being examined at Cahersiveen Garda Station.

Ms O’Neill says the men were very friendly and she is saddened by the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the Latvian Embassy says it is ready to provide consular assistance to the men’s families.

The Embassy of Latvia in Ireland has offered its condolences to the mens’ families and say consular officials are liasing with authorities.

Investigations are ongoing to determine what caused the incident.