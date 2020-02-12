Cahersiveen Tidy Towns St. Valentine’s Day Masqurade Ball take place this Friday night at the Kerry Coast Hotel at 8pm. Entertainment by local musicians, Sassy & Strings and DJ Eddie. Tickets €10
Kerry County Council closes R569 road to Morley’s Bridge following storm damage
Kerry County Council has closed the R569 (Kenmare) road from its junction with the N22 Cork-Killarney road to Morley's Bridge, following storm damage at...
Man pleads guilty to assaulting three men with a hammer in Tralee
A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting three men using a hammer in Tralee.37-year-old Michael Costello of Apartment 4, 5 Wellington Terrace, Cork City...
West Kerry farmer surprised by rare birth of triplet calves
A west Kerry farmer was surprised over the weekend with the arrival of rare triplet calves.The dairy cow, which had been scanned in-calf with...
Norma Moriarty on FF’s Kerry Strategy – February 11th 2020
Aisling O’Brien spoke to Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty on the floor of the count centre in Killarney yesterday. She was one of three...
Danny Healy-Rae on Being Re-elected – February 11th 2020
The independent TD gave his reaction just moments after it was announced he’d been re-elected to the Dáil.
John Brassil on his Future in Politics – February 11th 2020
Former Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil talks to Jerry about losing his seat in the election while also reflecting on his future in politics.