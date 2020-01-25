Cahersiveen teenager honoured at Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards

A sixteen-year-old Cahersiveen girl has been commended at the Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards.

The awards scheme, which first commenced in 1998, is held for youths between the ages of 13 and 21, to recognise the contributions young people have made to their communities in Kerry.

There were 25 winners last night at the award ceremony.

Two Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Group Awards were presented to The Fairtraders, Castleisland Community College and Be Dementia Aware, Killarney Community College.

The Special Achievement Award was presented to Shauna Foley, Listowel, while the Community Safety Award was presented to Michael Carroll, Padraig Crean and Michael Kirby, all students of CBS The Green, Tralee.

20 merit honours were also awarded on the night.

The overall winner was 16-year-old Sophie Daly Wilson from Caherciveen; she was described as a young lady with enormous enthusiasm and a talented musician.

Sophie is involved in the KDYS Social Action Group, KDYS Band Project, is also a Junior Leader in Cahersiveen KDYS Youth Club.

She also represented her school Colaiste na Sceilge as captain with the girls rugby team, when they reached the Munster Final.

Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster stated “In times where our young people are facing significant challenges, it is inspiring to see them giving back to their own communities through voluntary work, sport or educational achievements. The Youth Achievement Awards gives An Garda Síochána an opportunity to engage with young people in a positive fashion and recognise these positive interactions for the betterment of the community as a whole.”

Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards 2019

Overall Winner

Sophie Daly Wilson, Caherciveen

Group Award

The Fairtraders, Castleisland Community College

Be Dementia Aware, Killarney Community College

Special Achievement Award

Shauna Foley, Listowel

Community Safety Award

Michael Carroll, Padraig Crean, Michael Kirby, CBS The Green

Merit Awards

Iyanu Alousa, Duagh

Clodagh Begley, Tralee

Kacper Bogalecki, Killarney

Patrick Brosnan, Listowel

Daniel Cremin, Killarney

Saoirse Fitzgerald, Killorglin

Dylan Fitzgerald, Castlegrgory

Caoimhe Fitzgerald O’Dowd, Dingle

Danny Finch, Asdee

Sinead Gleeson, Killarney

Michael Horgan, Killarney

Serena Leahy Breen, Glenbeigh

Dáire McGovern, Ballymacelligott

Jack Nagle, Castlemaine

Shannon Oba Elumelu, Tralee

Clodagh O’Connor, Killarney

Kacper Podraza, Castleisland

Martin Quilligan, Tralee

Aishling Rochford, Kenmare

Harry White, Killarney