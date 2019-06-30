Rowing today is in Cahersiveen and Mary B Teahan reviews it for us;
Craig Breen And Paul Nagle Have Won The Ypres Rally In Belgium.
They drove home their Volkswagon Polo R5 in first position ahead of Kevin Abbring of the Netherlands.A fanatastic achievement as it was the...
St Michael’s Foilmore Are Feile Champions
St Michael's Foilmore have won the Division 13 Cup Final Beating Alymer Gaels 3-07 to 1-06Damien McCarthy reports;
Cahersiveen Rowing Review
Pride Month in Kerry – June 28th, 2019
It’s pride month and many businesses in Kerry have put the rainbow logo on their social media. Rebekah Wall spoke to Deirdre about the...
INTRO Dating slot – June – June 28th, 2019
Feargal Harrington from INTRO Matchmaking joins us to talk dating. He also discusses the issue of guys blaming the me too movement for no...
Groundwork Volunteer Group on Rhododendron Controversy – June 28th, 2019
Trevor Halpin is chair of Groundwork which, for almost 30 years, ran camps which removed the invasive species from Killarney National Park. The National...