Cahersiveen retailer believes more clarity needed on mask wearing

A Cahersiveen retailer believes more clarity is needed as to whether customers in shops should wear masks.

Jack Fitzpatrick of Fitzpatrick’s the Market House, Cahersiveen believes it would also be very helpful if the government gave more direction to retails on one or two metre social distancing.

He feels reducing it to one metre with everyone wearing masks could work.

Jack Fitzpatrick says Fitzpatrick’s the Market House, Cahersiveen has been developing a drive-through service.

He says this will be ready within the next three weeks, and will be especially beneficial to people with underlying conditions.