Residents living in asylum seeker accommodation in Cahersiveen have called for an end to the direct provision system.

They made the call during a march through the town to highlight the community’s concerns for asylum seekers living in the former Skellig Star hotel.

They say the system, combined with the outbreak of COVID-19 at the centre and the response by authorities, has been traumatising.

Safra Banu, who lives in the reception centre, spoke on behalf of residents at today’s march.