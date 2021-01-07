Cahersiveen journalist hailed for coverage of attempted US coup

The mother of a Cahersiveen journalist who’s been acclaimed for his coverage of the attempted coup in Washington DC last night says she’s relieved her son was unharmed.

29-year-old Donie O’Sullivan, who works for CNN, reported live from Capitol Hill where Donald Trump supporters attempted to halt proceedings to recognise Joe Biden as the legitimate winner of November’s US Presidential election.

Donie’s mother Noreen, a US citizen, says she was terrified and heartbroken to watch the violence and was afraid for her son.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has asked that the local authority honour Donie O’Sullivan.

Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen says the CNN journalist played a huge role in reporting on the threat to democracy in the USA and outlined the dangers social media can have on elections.

Last night, Donie O’Sullivan told CNN that the spread of lies on social media had resulted in mob violence.